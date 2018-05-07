Arrest made in fatal shooting in Boerum Hill

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Boerum Hill, police said.

Identifying information about the suspected shooter and victim have not been released, but NYPD said they have a 48-year-old man in custody. He’s been charged with murder.

Police were called about 8:30 p.m. on May 4 to Third Avenue and State Street on the report of a person being assaulted. When they arrived, they found the victim — identified so far only as a 39-year-old man — with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died.