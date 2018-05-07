An inside look into the NYPD’s crisis intervention training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE POINT, Queens — About 25 percent of Americans have a mental health or substance use disorder and many of them don’t get the treatment they need, which can make policing on city streets challenging.

PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram was given inside access to the NYPD’s Crisis Intervention Team Training program at the new academy in College Point, Queens, which teaches officers how to handle encounters with those who face mental health issues.

In 2017, NYPD officers responded to more than 173,000 calls of an emotionally disturbed person. They've responded to 38,000 calls so far this year.

Instructor Sgt. Thomas Boller detailed a 4-day course. It includes lectures and interactive scenarios played by actors.

"We focus on anything from schizophrenia up to autism and dementia,” Sgt. Boller said.

The NYPD is trying to help New Yorkers in crisis while protecting its officers with this training.

"The training is going to help and give tools to the officers to help prevent deadly encounters too,” Sgt. Boller said.

The course focuses on crisis-communication and de-escalation. Role playing is key, and debriefs are conducted by a clinician after each scenario.

Sgt. Buxton Pryor, who went through the training, says it also teaches empathy.

"They provide us with different angles and different approaches," Sgt. Pryor said.

The training started in late 2015. So far, 8,200 officers have completed the program, according to the NYPD. Nearly a hundred officers are trained every week.