NYC’s historic Trinity Church to partially close for 2 years

NEW YORK — New York’s historic Trinity Church will be largely closed to visitors during a two-year renovation.

Trinity’s nave with its 66-foot vaulted ceiling will be off limits during the $98 million renovation that starts Monday, but a small chapel at the northwest corner will be open.

The church’s picturesque graveyard, where luminaries including Alexander Hamilton and his wife, Eliza, are buried, will remain open throughout the renovation.

Rector William Lupfer said the renovation will increase the church’s seating capacity and improve its accessibility to disabled people.

Changes will include redesigned lighting and new movable seats in front of the pews.

The church’s stained-glass windows will be restored and a new one will be installed at the front of the church facing Broadway.