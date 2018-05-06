Man violently robbed in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — The NYPD released surveillance video Sunday of a man they suspect committed a violent robbery in Brooklyn last week.

Police said the robbery happened on April 27 around 9 p.m. near 44th Street and 5th Avenue. A 51-year-old man was punched in the left side of his head, thrown to the ground and robbed of his wallet containing $70, police said.

Cops are searching for a man who is about 5 feet and 10 inches tall, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.