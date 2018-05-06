Giuliani doesn’t rule out that Trump could take Fifth Amendment in Mueller probe

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, did not rule out Sunday that the President could plead Fifth Amendment in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“How can I ever be confident of that?” Giuliani told anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ “This Week,” adding, “I have a client who wants to testify.”

Giuliani, who recently joined Trump’s personal legal team, was also asked about Trump’s reimbursement of his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election for her discretion about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump about a decade earlier.

Giuliani said he does not know when Trump learned of the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and argued that he doesn’t “know if that’s relevant at all.”

Asked if Cohen has ever paid more women to keep them quiet, Giuliani said, “I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes.”