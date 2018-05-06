Car of missing Paterson mother found with body inside

PATERSON, N.J. — The car of a Paterson woman who went missing in December was found on Sunday with a body inside, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Shanaya Coley, 24, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 5 outside of her building on Colonial Avenue, when she was on her way to work. An eyewitness told police Coley was stabbed before being thrown into her own car by somebody who sped off.

Police received a call just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday from a citizen concerned about an unattended car in the parking lot of a garden apartment complex on Marion Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a grey 2013 Nissan Altima registered to Coley with a body in the backseat.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identification of the body. The investigation is active and ongoing

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.