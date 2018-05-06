Car crashes into Westchester restaurant injuring several people

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A car has crashed into a restaurant in Westchester County, injuring several people.

It happened at Enzo’s Ristorante in the village of Mamaroneck just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Mamaroneck Mayor Tom Murphy tells The Journal News that multiple diners inside the restaurant were hurt and taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Photos from the scene show a wide section of the floor-to-ceiling windows in the front of the restaurant smashed in.