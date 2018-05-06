Brooklyn officer set to leave rehab nearly a year after being dragged by stolen car

An NYPD officer dragged down a Brooklyn street by a stolen car nearly a year ago while responding to reports of shots fired will be released from rehab on Monday, police said.

Detective Dalsh Veve was critically injured in the line of duty on June 3, 2017. He was dragged for more than two blocks, but managed to fire off two shots, hitting the 15-year-old driver of the car.

Veve has been at Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill will be there when he’s released from the rehab center.

Detective Veve received a promotion while still healing in the hospital. Neighbors, friends and officers describe a “remarkable man.”

He would clear the street during snowstorms. Veve took time out one Mother’s Day to deliver a gift to neighbor.

Justin Murrell, the teenage driver who allegedly hit Veve, has an extensive criminal history. He is charged with attempted murder and assault. Murrell pleaded not guilty.