Bronx woman read obituaries, robbed homes during funerals: police

GREENBURGH, NY — A Bronx woman allegedly read obituaries so she could target homes when she knew the people who lived there were out at funerals, police said.

Police investigating a robbery pattern realized he homes of people listed as next of kin in funeral arrangements were being targeted.

New York State police gave local police information on a potential suspect’s car. Greenburgh police stopped the vehicle and found property that had been taken from a home on Feb. 22 inside. Police arrested Latonia Shelecia Stewart, 26.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. Stewart was arraigned in Greenburgh Court and released on bond.