Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — A 63-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by two men inside a Bronx building last week, police said.

Cops said the men followed the woman into a building near Leggett Avenue and Southern Boulevard. One man displayed a knife, pushed her and took her handbag, which contained credit cards and $200.

The men fled on Southern Boulevard.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.