1 killed, another injured in Brownsville shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Brownsville on Saturday, police said.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Mother Gaston Boulevard near Hegeman Avenue around 6:40 p.m. and discovered a 19-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Cops said another victim was found nearby with a graze wound to his back. He was also taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.