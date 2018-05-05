Westchester police arrest school bus driver for sexual contact with a minor

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — A bus driver for the Bedford Central School District was arraigned Saturday on charges that he had sexual contact with a minor and also sent her sexually explicit text messages and images, Westchester County Police said.

Officers received a tip that Brayan Moscoso Arias, 22, was planning to meet the girl in a parking lot in Mount Kisco’s downtown shopping district on Friday night for a sexual encounter. Detectives placed the location under surveillance and took Arias into custody when he arrived around 11 p.m.

The girl was not present when he was arrested.

Arias has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and disseminating indecent material to a minor for incidents that occurred before Friday night, according to police.

His bail was set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond and he is barred from having any contact with the victim.