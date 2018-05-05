Parents of student in Brooklyn school sex abuse case speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — The parents of a student who was allegedly sexually abused by a math teacher in Canarsie spoke out Saturday, along with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Andre Braddy, a math teacher at Lenox Academy in Canarsie, is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy at the school. The boy’s mother, Takisha Randall, found text messages, videos and pictures of the teacher on her son’s cellphone and alerted police. Braddy, 34, has been removed from the school and is charged with criminal sex acts, acting in a manner injurious to a child and sex abuse.

“My son is not just a victim. My whole family is a victim of the tragedy. My whole family is in pain because of this," Marcus Randall, the boy's father, said.

The Randalls and Adams said the Department of Education needs to do more to protect this teen and others.

“I was angry at the system, because I entrusted them with my children” Takisha Randall said.

"How does a child have an opportunity to be alone with another adult for a period of time that some type of sexual action can take place and is not detected?" Adams said. "The DOE must go back to the drawing board."

He is calling for every student to receive “Good Touch Bad Touch” instruction and suggests signage be placed in every school building so students know how to report an inappropriate educator or school staffer.

"For someone to confuse a child, to confuse him to say that he’s in love...that’s disturbing," Marcus Randall said.