Man wanted in connection to ‘violent, random’ sex assault in Queens ID’d: police

KEW GARDENS, Queens — A man wanted in connection to a “violent, random” sexual assault in Queens was identified Saturday, police said.

Ronald Williams, 21, is sought in connection to an attack that occurred last Monday morning near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard, bordering Pomonok and Kew Gardens Hills, police said.

The victim, a 52-year-old woman, had just dropped her son off at school when she was attacked, according to police.

The “violent, random” sexual assault left the woman critically injured, authorities said.

She was found unconscious in a basement stairwell, with trauma to her face and body, according to officials.

Images of a man wanted for questioning were released Friday.

On Saturday, Williams was identified and said to be wanted in connection to the attack.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Know this guy? You could anonymously claim a $10,000 reward. He's a person of interest in a brutal attack/sex assault of a 52-yr-old Queens woman; a wife & mother found unconscious in a basement stairwell. Note POI's Houston Rockets cap, distressed red jeans. Call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/YRPytPOmsz — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 4, 2018