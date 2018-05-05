Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby on the same Saturday? These NYC bars let you celebrate both:

NEW YORK — As if the nice weather wasn’t enough of a reason to celebrate, Cinco de Mayo AND the Kentucky Derby land on the same Saturday this year.

Those having a hard time choosing between the two may be pleased to hear that in true NYC fashion — you don’t have to!

The following bars encourage those in the city that never sleeps to drink to both.

Fishbowl, 210 W 55th. Manhattan

For $30, you can enjoy an open tequila bar from 4 – 5 p.m., $8 cocktails, watch the Kentucky Derby and play games.

Library of Distilled Spirits, 80 East 13th St. Manhattan

The bar, near Union Square, is hosting “Derby De Mayo.” Specialty drinks like the Oaxaca old fashioned and the jalapeno rye margarita, and surprises will be offered all day.

Threes Brewing, 333 Douglass St. Brooklyn

Enjoy food, music, a live broadcast of the Kentucky Derby and “the Victor Espenoza” — a Mexican mint julep made with mescal — at the all-day event “Cinco De Derby.”

The Douglass, 149 Fourth Ave. Brooklyn

Just down the street from Threes Brewing, The Douglass bar is joining in on “Kentucky Derby De Mayo day.” From the bar’s use of hashtags, it looks like patrons will get to enjoy tacos, mint jules and … bowties?