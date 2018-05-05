4 Queens women arrested in Long Island massage parlor raid

HAUPPAUGE, L.I. —Suffolk County Police arrested four Queens women during a raid at a massage parlor in Hauppauge on Friday.

Police said after numerous community complaints, officers and the Town of Islip Fire Marshal executed a search warrant at the Royal Spa located at 901 A Motor Parkway around 4 p.m.

Hailian Shen 49, of Flushing, Chunhua Cui, 50, of Flushing, Guiyu Piao 48, of Flushing, and Aihong Wang 49, of Little Neck were all arrested and charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

Cui, Piao and Wang were also charged with prostitution.

The Town of Islip Fire Marshal also issued numerous violations and summons.