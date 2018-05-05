3 women sue CBS News and Charlie Rose, alleging harassment

NEW YORK — Three women who worked with Charlie Rose filed a sexual harassment lawsuit Friday against CBS News and the television journalist.

The lawsuit filed in New York state court seeks unspecified damages.

It said the women, who were in their early 20s when they were hired, were subjected to “predatory behavior,” including repeated physical and verbal sexual harassment as Rose inquired about their sex lives and boasted of his exploits with women.

Rose was fired in November as “CBS This Morning” anchor.

His PBS interview show was canceled. The Washington Post has reported that more than two dozen women say Rose harassed them.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement made when the allegations first surfaced, Rose apologized for “inappropriate behavior” but said some allegations were not accurate. His representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The women making the claim against him were identified in court papers as Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal and Yuqing Wei.

According to the lawsuit, Harris began working at CBS as a broadcast associate for “CBS This Morning” in January 2016, and Wei joined CBS as a news associate on the same program in September 2015. McNeal, the lawsuit said, worked in Manhattan for Rose as an executive assistant starting in April 2017.

Wei is on medical leave from CBS, Harris no longer works at CBS and McNeal no longer works for Rose.