JEROME PARK, the Bronx — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday for the stabbing death of a man in the Bronx last month.

On April 13 around 11p.m., police responded to a report of an assault on Sedgwick Avenue near West 197 Street and discovered Ronnie Gardner with stab wounds to his thigh. Gardner, 28, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Jeremiah Melendez has been arrested and charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.