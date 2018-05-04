Thieves attempt to sell sneakers after they robbed off teen in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Authorities released new video of the three men accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his sneakers in Queens.

New surveillance video shows the three suspected thieves enter the shoe store and give the sneakers to the store clerk.

The men brought the sneakers to the store in an attempt to sell them, but they turned out to be fake, the NY Post reported.

On Apr. 28, the three individuals drove by Quince Avenue in East Elmhurst and got out of their car and approached the teen, police said.

They jumped him and removed his sneakers during the struggle, said authorities.

They got away with the teen’s sneakers and his wallet.

The teen suffered lacerations on his knees and arms after the incident.

