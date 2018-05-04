NJ woman accused of leaving toddler in locked car while she ran into store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECAUCUS, N.J. — A woman was arrested after police say she left a toddler inside a locked car while she ran into a store in Secaucus Friday afternoon.

Officers were patrolling the parking lot of T.J. Maxx, at the Secaucus Mall, when they noticed a young child in car seat who appeared to be in distressed inside a locked car.

The windows were up and temperatures were about 81 degrees, police said.

As officers forced their way into the car, the woman rushed out of the store and insisted she only ran in for a minute to use the bathroom.

The Jersey City woman, who has not yet been identified, was arrested. She is being charged with endangering the life of a child.

The 22-month-old child was placed in protective custody.