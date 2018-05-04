New video shows man wanted for questioning in Queens sex assault: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEW GARDENS, Queens — New images were released Friday showing the man sought for questioning in a sexual assault in Queens that left a woman critically injured, according to police.

The woman, 52, had just dropped her son off at school when she was attacked near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard, bordering Pomonok and Kew Gardens Hills, Monday morning, according to officials.

She was sexually assaulted during the ”violent, random attack,” and left with trauma to her face and body, authorities said.

The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Video and photos released Friday show a man police want to talk to about the attack. Officials also provided images of the pants and hat he appears to have been wearing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

UPDATED PHOTOS: The individual below is a person of interest in the 4-30-18 sexual assault & brutal attack of a 52-yr-old woman. Victim was found unconscious in a stairwell near 72nd Rd/Kissena Blvd, Queens. $10,000 Reward as detailed below. Call 1-800-577-TIPS Please RT pic.twitter.com/dgXSKSxLy7 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) May 3, 2018