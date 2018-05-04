Man slashed in the face in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man was slashed in the face in Manhattan Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. after two men got into a dispute at a Greenwich Village Duane Reade along West 12th St. and Seventh Avenue, police said.

The victim was slashed during the dispute and was later taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made as police investigate the situation.

