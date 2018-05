BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed in the Boerum Hill section of Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said.

Police found the man, 39, near the intersection of 3 Avenue and State Street with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso just before 8:30 p.m.. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.