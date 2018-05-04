Man dies after getting shot in the head in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man is dead after he was shot in the head in Brooklyn early Friday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. when the victim, 29, was standing outside 980 Dekalb Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

As he stood outside the building, an individual walked up to the victim and fired a shot to his head, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made as investigation remains ongoing.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).