LEGO Millennium Falcon flies around New York City on Star Wars Day

NEW YORK — May the 4th be with you.

Friday is "Star Wars Day." To celebrate the fan holiday and upcoming movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story," the first-ever rideable LEGO Millennium Falcon soared down Sixth Avenue near Bryant Park.

The nine foot long, six foot wide ship was built using over 20,000 LEGO bricks around a New York City pedicab. LEGO master builders and designers spent nearly 400 hours on the project.

While Han Solo was nowhere to be found, his co-pilot Chewbacca was surprising New Yorkers and encouraging people to post pictures and videos online.

The event was part of the #RoarForChange campaign. Star Wars: Force for Change will donate $1 to UNICEF for ever public post, like, or share on social media that uses the hashtag from now till May 25.

Your only hope to ride the LEGO Millennium Falcon is Friday until 7 pm. But you never know if the ship will reappear in the future.