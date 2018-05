Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Angelenos have a chance to get a slice of authentic New York pizza straight from the Big Apple.

From May 9 through May 11, JetBlue will fly 350 pizza pies from the iconic Patsy’s Pizzeria cross-country and deliver them to select areas in Los Angeles.

Cheese and pepperoni pies cost between $12 to $15.

Don’t worry about delivery fees or taxes — that will be covered by JetBlue.

Orders will be taken starting May 9. For more information, click here.