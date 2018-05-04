× Freeport man arrested for stabbing, assaulting woman

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. — A Freeport man has been arrested for kidnapping a woman in Roosevelt, police said Friday.

Thomas Beeks, 32, got into a verbal argument with a 21-year-old woman in her vehicle on Oak Street on April 14 around 10 a.m., according to the Nassau County Police Department.

That’s when police said Beeks pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg, causing a laceration.

Beeks then ordered the victim to drive to his house where he punched her in the eye and threatened her with scissors, according to police.

A short time later, police said the suspect allowed the victim to drive to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Officers said Beeks fled the hospital in the victim’s car.

He was arrested without incident Thursday at 7:40 p.m., police said.

Thomas Beeks is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping , first-degree assault, second-degree menacing, petit larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, two charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two charges of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree aggravated family offense and assault.

He is set to be arraigned Friday.