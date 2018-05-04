Astro Tower returns to Coney Island after being closed for a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — You can tell summer is almost here because Coney Island is open for business.

For the first time in a decade, you’ll be able to ride on the “Astro Tower.”

This will be a different experience. The 49-year-old tower was dismantled in 2013 after it began to sway more than normal.

It had not been used since 2008 when it offered an enclosed ride to the top and a relaxed view of the skyline. The new one straps riders into seats and promises thrills as it drops and bounces.

Some social media posts have discussed a controversy over the new ride.

A number of new rides have recently been named in honor of older ones.

Visitors to the Boardwalk were happy to see activity at Coney Island.

It’s expected to be open for the season which begins Memorial Day. Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel are now open on Saturday and Sunday.