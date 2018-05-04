7 free summer concerts In NYC, including Common and Melanie Fiona

There’s nothing like the summertime in the Big Apple, but for music lovers it can be especially enjoyable — and cheap.

From a slew of artists like Common, Dej Loaf and Raheem DeVaughn, there’s definitely no shortage of entertainment for anyone on a budget.

Here’s a round-up of some FREE music concerts across New York City this summer:

1.) Common | June 5 at 8 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.)

Grammy-winning music artist Common is scheduled to perform at the BRIC Art Media’s Celebrate Brooklyn Festival in Prospect Park.

2.) Big Daddy Kane | June 20 at 7 p.m.

Rapper Big Daddy Kane is scheduled to perform at The Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island for “ Long Live the Kane 30th Anniversary.”

3.) Raheem DeVaughn | June 29 at 7 p.m.

Raheem DeVaughn will perform at Betsy Head Park during the Summerstage Summer festival.

4.) Talib Kweli/OSHUN | June 30 at 6 p.m.

Talib Kweli and OSHUN are part of the star-studded line-up to perform at Betsy Head Park during the Summerstage Summer festival.

5.) Melanie Fiona | July 1 at 7 p.m.

Singer Melanie Fiona will perform alongside DJ mOma at Betsy Head Park during the Summerstage Summer festival.

6.) Ginuwine | July 22 at 5 p.m.

Award-winning “Pony” singer Ginuwine will perform alongside The Ladies of Pink Diamond and DJ Stacks at Corporal Thompson Park as part of the Summerstage line-up.

7.) Dej Loaf | August 12 at 7 p.m.

Rapper Dej Loaf will perform at 7p. at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island.