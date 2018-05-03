You need a nearly $100k income to rent some ‘affordable’ housing in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn —Some residents are questioning just how affordable some city listed “affordable housing" is in their neighborhood— while the city is defending its housing offering.

According to the NYC Housing Connect website, at 867 Dekalb Avenue, the cheapest 1-bedroom rents for $2,163, with a minimum household income needed of more than $74,000. Two bedrooms are even more expensive.

“Why would they even say this is affordable,” said one neighbor.

PIX11 found other examples that frustrated neighbors on the city site.

At 510 Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, apartments are well over $2,000 a month. Residents need a $93,000 income just to think about a 2-bedroom.

PIX11 went right to the Department of Housing Preservation and Development’s Margaret Brown to find out what’s going on with these listings. Brown argues that the listings have a place in the city’s affordable housing portfolio— and represent only about 20 percent of inventory.

“The bulk of the Mayor’s housing plan is targeted at extremely low or very low income, that’s 80 percent of units at that range,” she said. “There is also a smaller batch at the middle income range.”

Brown gives the example that a teacher and construction worker with their combined incomes might be interested in the buildings on Dekalb or on Flatbush.

PIX11 also did find more modestly priced properties on the city’s website like one at 105 South 5th street in Williamsburg— with apartments around $1,000.

Brown also said the more expensive “affordable housing” rentals help subsidize the more discounted units for people with greater need.