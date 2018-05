Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE — An 85-year-old woman was fatally struck while crossing a Manhattan street Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. as the woman was crossing mid block between West 70th and West 71st streets at West End Ave. on the Upper West Side when a Jeep Wrangler driving by struck her, police said.

The driver stayed on scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, said police.

No charges have been filed at this time.