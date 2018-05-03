Trash or Treasure? Rebuilding Together NYC refurbishes items left over from Sandy into profit for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — All items, barely used. Left over from the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Saved thanks to Rebuilding Together NYC.

"We have our microwaves here, our refrigerators here, this one's brand new," Executive Director Kimberly George said. "Dishwashers, stoves and ovens, sinks."

The program helps people in need with repairs, provides workforce training, and works on neighborhood revitalization projects.

"Most of this stuff was bought immediately after Sandy when people were rebuilding and then they sold their homes to the state to be demoed and returned to nature, because the land is really to low for homes and there'd be future flooding," said George.

This weekend the group is having a massive sale on all of the appliances and other items to raise money and make way for new inventory. Most of the items will be 70 to 85 percent off. All of the money from this weekend's sale will help Rebuilding Together New York City make free repairs on the homes of low income New Yorker's as well as clear the way for a new program that will help even more families in need.

"You'd be amazed at how many people don't have a stove that works," said George.

If you're interested, you can stop by the shop Saturday, on 10th street and 2nd Avenue in Brooklyn. The sale goes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and all purchases come with a 6-month warranty.