Rats ‘as big as cats’ taking over some Brooklyn, Bronx neighborhoods

A Bronx mom and her 7-year-old son are kept up at night by the sound of rodents in their walls.

Shani Williams has called city agencies and her super, but nothing has been done.

Neighbor Juan Roman is also struggling with the rats.

“I don’t let my pets outside,” Roman said. “Rats are as big as cats.”

“We have to hold landlords accountable,” said Bronx Councilman Ritchie Torres.

Williams has a Section Eight voucher through the Department of Homeless Services.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services, “The safety of our clients is our number one priority. We are working with this client, as we do with all of our clients, to take the appropriate steps to resolve this situation.”

Rats are also a problem over in Canarsie.

Regarding a possible rat infestation at the Breukelen Houses, a New York City Housing Authority spokesperson tells PIX11 news, “An exterminator was on site today treating this problem and will be treating the site weekly to help control this issue.”

