Police searching for parents of 2-year-old boy found alone in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are searching for the parents of a 2-year-old boy found alone in Harlem Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 11 a.m. of a little boy in a onesie sitting outside of 272 W. 132 St.

The child has black braided hair and is wearing a white onesie. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.