Mom to be arraigned after attack on cops helping child, who later died

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — A Westchester mother is expected to be arraigned after she was arrested for attacking two police officers trying to help her severely injured child who later died.

Cynthia Arce, 28, was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer.

The mother was shot by police who had responded to her home in Mamaroneck on Saturday. Police say she attacked two officers with a knife after they found the injured toddler.

Prior to the attack, Gabriella’s father was granted sole custody of the toddler after he provided evidence that his daughter’s life was in danger.

The father’s attorney says there is so much secrecy in his daughter’s death — he wants answers on who is to blame.

Investigation continues as Arce is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the toddler’s funeral arrangements.

