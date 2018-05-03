Legendary New York Islanders General Manager Bill Torrey dead at 83

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders announced on Thursday the death of legendary General Manager Bill Torrey. He was 83.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Thursday. It is not yet known how Torrey died.

Torrey was the Islanders general manager and alternate governor for 20 years beginning in 1972, the franchise’s first season in the National Hockey League. He also served as the Islanders president from 1980 to 1989 and chairman of the board from 1989 to 1992.

“He was a pioneer, who became a mentor and even better friend, to so many in the industry,” the team said in a statement posted to NHL.com. “The teams he constructed set records that may never be broken, including the four straight Stanley Cup Championships and 19 straight playoff series wins. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to Bill’s family.”

Under Torrey’s leadership, the Islanders won four straight Stanley Cup Championships from 1980 to 1983, and his club put together 19 straight playoff series victories.

Torrey is survived by his four sons, 10 grandchildren, brother and sister.