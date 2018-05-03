Flames shoot out from Bronx building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM, the Bronx — Firefighters pulled residents from a blazing Bronx apartment building Thursday night.

The fire broke out on the 4th floor of a Decatur Avenue building shortly before 8 p.m. It spread to the 5th floor where one man, who was running out of air and was feeling the heat, was straddling the window, threatening to jump, fire officials said. Firefighters got a ladder up there to rescue him. He suffered minor injuries.

Brothers and their mom climbed down the fire escape from the fifth floor.

“There was just so much smoke we inhaled," William Farmer said. "It’s like breathing in fire. Me and my brother, we almost passed out."

Crews were able to contain the fire and no one suffered any major injuries, but residents lost everything in the blaze. They feel lucky to be alive.

"It's scary," Farmer said. "All your focus is on making sure you get away from the building."