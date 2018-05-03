Driver who fatally struck 2 children in Park Slope charged with manslaughter

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — Charges were announced Thursday against the driver who fatally struck two children, including a pregnant Tony Award-winning actress’ daughter, police said.

Dorothy Bruns, 44, was charged with two counts of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and reckless endangerment, three counts of assault, reckless driving, and disobeying a traffic device after police she mowed down five pedestrians with her Volvo sedan back in March.

Two children, Abigail Blumenstein, 4, and Joshua Lew, 1, were killed in the crash, and both of their mothers and a fifth person were injured when Bruns crashed into them while they were crossing Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope, police said.

Blumenstein’s pregnant mother, Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, was critically injured.

She has since been taken out of the ICU, and the unborn child survived, a spokesperson for the family said in a statement in March.

Bruns said she suffered a seizure at the time of the crash, sources told PIX11. She has since had her driver’s license suspended, police said.

Following the fatal crash, advocates have pushed for safer local streets. Days after, the NYC Department of Transportation said they are looking to redesign the Ninth Street corridor and include safety additions.