NEW YORK — It's a blast from the past as a fan-favorite returns to "Arrow."

Colin Donnell talks about the return of his character Tommy Merlyn on the CW show.

Donnell talks to PIX11 about what the fans have been saying and what he does when he's not working as a "professional clothes changer" like singing. He also talks about his wife's Broadway performance on "Frozen."

Catch "Arrow" on PIX11 Thursday at 9 p.m. ET