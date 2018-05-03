Spring. How about summer? Central Park breaks heat record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — New Yorkers wondering when spring would finally hit may now be wondering why summer seems to have arrived six weeks early.

Central Park reached a record 91 degrees Thursday, breaking a record of 90 degrees set in 2001.

The record-breaking heat came a day after Central Park tied a 2001 record of 90 degrees.

Don't worry, spring lovers — the tri-state isn't in store for a heat wave, marked by three consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures. Highs will dip Thursday to the low 80s, then to the 70s over the weekend.

Central Park hit 91° breaking the record! — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 3, 2018

2:50 PM Wed. Update:

Central Park, NY and Newark, NJ have reached 90 degrees this afternoon. Central Park in fact tied the record for today's date (it last hit 90 on May 2nd in Central Park back in 2001). — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 2, 2018