Spring. How about summer? Central Park breaks heat record

Posted 1:03 PM, May 3, 2018, by , Updated at 01:32PM, May 3, 2018

NEW YORK — New Yorkers wondering when spring would finally hit may now be wondering why summer seems to have arrived six weeks early.

Central Park reached a record 91 degrees Thursday, breaking a record of 90 degrees set in 2001.

The record-breaking heat came a day after Central Park tied a 2001 record of 90 degrees.

Don't worry, spring lovers — the tri-state isn't in store for a heat wave, marked by three consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures. Highs will dip Thursday to the low 80s, then to the 70s over the weekend.