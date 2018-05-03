Spring. How about summer? Central Park breaks heat record

NEW YORK — New Yorkers wondering when spring would finally hit may now be wondering why summer seems to have arrived six weeks early.
Central Park reached a record 91 degrees Thursday, breaking a record of 90 degrees set in 2001.
The record-breaking heat came a day after Central Park tied a 2001 record of 90 degrees.
Don't worry, spring lovers — the tri-state isn't in store for a heat wave, marked by three consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures. Highs will dip Thursday to the low 80s, then to the 70s over the weekend.
