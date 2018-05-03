Big inflatable flowers bloom in Midtown Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A new art installation is bringing new meaning to the phrase “concrete jungle.”

Creative studio PLAYLAB, INC. has planted six inflatable flower sculptures on and near 6th Avenue between 44th St. and 55th St. The collection called “Grown Up Flowers” is meant to show New Yorkers that nature’s beauty can be found all around the city.

The Avenue of the Americas Association, who is hosting the installation, described the display as "giving visitors a new perspective on these iconic and playful representations of beauty."

The six flowers all have different personalities. Below is what the flowers look like, as well as where you can find them. They will be in bloom through July.

Wilt

Location: 1120 Sixth Avenue

1120 Sixth Avenue Avenue of the Americas Association Bio: "Wilt loves all kinds of people and can be a little bit of a talker. He’s often been found challenging strangers to a one-on-one dunk contest. He 'always' wins."

Rose

Location: 1221 Sixth Avenue

1221 Sixth Avenue Avenue of the Americas Association Bio: "Rose lounges a lot. While constantly cloud gazing and thinking about one thing and one thing only: her aspirations to be a pilot."

Jack

Location: 1221 Sixth Avenue

1221 Sixth Avenue Avenue of the Americas Association Bio: "Jack loves to draw portraits. He spends his days in the plaza focused on his muse, which happens to be Rose."

Teddy

Location: 1221 Sixth Avenue

1221 Sixth Avenue Avenue of the Americas Association Bio: "Teddy loves the city, but he’ll always be a country flower at heart. Part time pie-maker, full time hug-giver."

Wilson

Location: 1251 Sixth Avenue

1251 Sixth Avenue Avenue of the Americas Association Bio: "On most days, Wilson would rather be swimming. On other days, he’s an amateur beekeeper. Loves a piña colada and Tom Hanks. Plays defender in beach volleyball."

Kerri