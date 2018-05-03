Bat-wielding man out walking dogs knocks pedestrian to ground, beats him

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man out walking two dogs used a baseball bat to beat someone in Williamsburg, police said.

Video released Wednesday shows part of the attack. The man with the dogs approached the 58-year-old victim Tuesday morning near River Street and North 3 Street and swung at him.

The victim ran, but the attacker chased him, knocked him to the ground and hit him repeatedly with the bat, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was later treated for a laceration to the head and bruising.

His attacker fled westbound on North 3 Street.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s about 30 to 35 years old and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black jacket with a design on its back, gray and white camouflage pants and gray sneakers. The man was walking with two small black dogs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).