Usually off-camera announcer and former children's show host Bill Biery anchors this Saturday edition of WPIX's Action News that aired at 10:30 p.m. May 3, 1980. Stories include a marijuana rally and a pizza-eating contest, both in Manhattan. Commercials included.
Action News — May 3, 1980
