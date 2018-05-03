PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Action News — May 3, 1980

Posted 3:42 PM, May 3, 2018

Usually off-camera announcer and former children's show host Bill Biery anchors this Saturday edition of WPIX's Action News that aired at 10:30 p.m. May 3, 1980. Stories include a marijuana rally and a pizza-eating contest, both in Manhattan. Commercials included.