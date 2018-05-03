2 teens injured after shots fired in Long Island home

WYANDANCH, L.I. — Two teens were injured after shots were fired in a Long Island home Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:05 p.m. when police were reported about multiple shots fired at a home along Commonwealth Drive in Wyandanch.

Authorities responded to the residence and found a female, 19, struck once in the chest and a male, 18, was struck in the leg, police said.

According to police, shots were fired through the side of the home and hit the two teens inside.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.