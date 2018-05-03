1 man arrest, 2nd sought in Queens shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Police arrested one man and are searching for a second man after shots were fired in Queens last month.

On Apr. 22 around 8:45 p.m., an individual fired several shots at a group of males in front of 26-49 96th Street in East Elmhurst, police said.

Two vehicles were struck by the gunfire, but there were no reported injuries, according to police.

Three days later, police arrested Michael Alexander, 38. He was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, conspiracy and menacing.

Police continue to search for the second person involved in the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).