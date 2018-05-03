1 dead, 5 injured in two separate Brooklyn shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old man is dead and five others are injured after shots were fired in two separate overnight shootings in Brooklyn.

The first incident happened around shortly before midnight when police responded to a call about multiple people shot.

Authorities arrived in front of 333 Bristol Street and found five males with various gunshot wounds, police said.

An 18-year-old was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A 21-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three other men, between 20 and 21, were take to the hospital for their injuries and are said to be in stable condition, police said.

The gunmen fled the location along Bristol Street in a dark blue SUV, police said.

No arrests have been made.

About two hours later, a PIX11 photographer and police heard shots fired and found a man with a gunshot wound in the ankle outside the Brownsville Houses along Dumont Avenue about a block from the first incident.

Our photographer at the scene saw three people taken into custody.

Police say the shootings were not related.