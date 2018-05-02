Woman slashed in the face outside Apollo Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman was slashed by a man as she walked past the Apollo Theater Monday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., the woman, 48, was walking along West 125th Street in Harlem.

As she walked past the Apollo Theater, a man approached her from behind and slashed her on the right side of the face with a sharp object, police said.

She was taken to the hospital and received seven stitches on her face, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

