Woman charged with hate crime for burglarizing home of blind man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A Tompkinsville woman is facing multiple charges after police say she unlawfully entered a home and stole property from a visually-impaired man on Staten Island.

Police say Natalya Fedyk, 35, entered a home through an unlocked door on Avon Place at approximately 10:15 a.m. on April 14. According to the complaint, the woman stole several credit cards, an undisclosed amount of cash, a gold watch, hats, a service dog registration card, a commission for the blind card and cigarettes.

Fedyk intentionally targeted the home because she believed the resident was blind, police said.

She was arrested around 8 p.m. on the day of the incident.

Fedyk was indicted on a litany of 15 charges Wednesday, including burglary in the second degree as a hate crime, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and trespassing.