Woman arrested more than 6 months after baby dies in Queens: police

BROOKVILLE, Queens — A woman has been arrested in the 2017 death of a 1-year-old boy, police said Wednesday.

Jeremiah Callaghan died Sept. 6, 2017, after first being taken to the hospital on Aug. 31, police said.

The little boy was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his home on 144th Avenue near 231st Street in Brookville that August day after police said they responded to reports of an unconscious child.

Police saw no obvious signs of trauma at the time, but the NY Daily News reports an autopsy found Callaghan suffered a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, bleeding to the brain, a detached retina and extensive spinal cord damage.

Shanica Callaghan, 29, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of murder, assault and acting injurious to a child under 17, police said.

The woman is the stepmother to Jeremiah Callaghan’s mother, who lives in Texas, the Daily News reports.

Shanica Callaghan and her husband reportedly took in Jeremiah Callaghan because his mother was unable to care for him.