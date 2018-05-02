Teen attacked, robbed of sneakers in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — A 17-year-old was attacked and robbed in Queens Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. where the teen was standing outside of 143-32 Quince Ave. in Flushing when three individuals left their car and approached the teen, police said.

They knocked the victim to the ground and began removing his sneakers and wallet, which contained a debit card and $10, before fleeing north in a white four-door sedan, police said.

The victim suffered lacerations on his knees and arms.

The three individuals are described as males about 17 to 20 years old.

